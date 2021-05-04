Radian Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 4,054 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,603% compared to the average volume of 238 call options.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 5,746.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDN opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average is $20.83. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

