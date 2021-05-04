Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.28 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to report $59.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.00 million. Radius Health reported sales of $47.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year sales of $260.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $243.00 million to $272.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $312.25 million, with estimates ranging from $277.00 million to $350.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Radius Health.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $62.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.16 million.

RDUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Radius Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Radius Health from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Radius Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 14,714.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Radius Health by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Radius Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Radius Health by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Radius Health by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter.

RDUS stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.20. 337,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,229. Radius Health has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radius Health (RDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.