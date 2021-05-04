RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.27% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

RDNT stock opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.59. RadNet has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -108.95 and a beta of 1.52.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $308.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.62 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RadNet will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $57,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,064.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $761,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,296,433.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,575 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the first quarter worth about $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

