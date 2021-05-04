Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.90. 552 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68.

Raia Drogasil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RADLY)

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated a network of 2,223 drug stores in 23 Brazilian states. It also markets its goods through telesales and its three call centers in the states of SÃ£o Paulo and Tocantins.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Raia Drogasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raia Drogasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.