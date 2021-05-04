Rarible (RARI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.01 Million

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded up 26.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. In the last seven days, Rarible has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One Rarible coin can now be purchased for $21.31 or 0.00038614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rarible has a market capitalization of $76.80 million and approximately $6.01 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rarible alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00087919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00019597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00069610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $462.26 or 0.00837487 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,306.98 or 0.09614778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00100706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00044888 BTC.

Rarible Coin Profile

Rarible (CRYPTO:RARI) is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,603,468 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Buying and Selling Rarible

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.