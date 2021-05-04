Rate3 (RTE) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. One Rate3 coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $99,415.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00080539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00019149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00067646 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.55 or 0.00868220 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,366.62 or 0.09860184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00100433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00045422 BTC.

About Rate3

RTE is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

