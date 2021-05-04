Raymond James Boosts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $225.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FTNT. Pritchard Capital lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Fortinet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.25.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of FTNT opened at $203.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.84. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $104.03 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The company has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 75.53, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $6,749,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,102 shares of company stock worth $11,979,732 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $1,168,000. National Pension Service increased its position in Fortinet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 225,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,489,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Fortinet by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 182,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,055,000 after buying an additional 95,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.