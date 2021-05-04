Raymond James Boosts goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target to $156.00

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $137.00 to $156.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EHMEF. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of goeasy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of goeasy in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Desjardins upped their target price on goeasy from $139.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on goeasy from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, goeasy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.75.

OTCMKTS:EHMEF remained flat at $$118.89 during trading hours on Tuesday. goeasy has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $119.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.98 and a 200-day moving average of $81.85.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

