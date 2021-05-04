Raymond James Boosts Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $268.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $233.00 to $268.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on V. Truist Securities upped their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.32.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V opened at $232.61 on Tuesday. Visa has a 12 month low of $171.72 and a 12 month high of $237.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $454.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,843 shares of company stock worth $29,838,958. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $373,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,273,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $254,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,593 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,479 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,226 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 35,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.