Raymond James Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Canfor in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings of $8.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.73. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.79 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a research note on Friday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canfor from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canfor from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Canfor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.67.

CFP opened at C$31.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$28.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.68. Canfor has a 52-week low of C$8.47 and a 52-week high of C$33.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.12.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

