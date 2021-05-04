Raymond James Lowers Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) to Market Perform

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Flagstar Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.17.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $46.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $51.58.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. Analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

