Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $141.00 to $150.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Raymond James traded as high as $133.25 and last traded at $133.06, with a volume of 1554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.78.

RJF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.36.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $1,153,094.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,038. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $151,048.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,543 shares of company stock worth $26,524,083. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,877,000 after buying an additional 591,090 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.76 and its 200-day moving average is $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

