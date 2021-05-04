Realty Income (NYSE:O) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Realty Income (NYSE:O) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of O stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $69.11. 3,595,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,119,300. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.12, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $47.68 and a 52 week high of $71.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on O. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Earnings History for Realty Income (NYSE:O)

