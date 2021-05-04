Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Carrier Global (CARR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE: CARR) in the last few weeks:

5/3/2021 – Carrier Global was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Carrier Global Corporation is a provider of heating, ventilating and air conditioning, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. The company’s brand portfolio includes Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic. Carrier Global Corporation is based in Florida. “

4/30/2021 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Carrier Global was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/26/2021 – Carrier Global is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $44.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Carrier Global is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Carrier Global was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $43.00.

3/29/2021 – Carrier Global was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $41.00.

3/16/2021 – Carrier Global was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

3/10/2021 – Carrier Global was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

CARR opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $45.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 673.8% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

