Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Sets New 1-Year High at $366.00

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 366 ($4.78) and last traded at GBX 362 ($4.73), with a volume of 14807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 364 ($4.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 331.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 269.11. The firm has a market cap of £894.54 million and a PE ratio of 107.06.

Redde Northgate Company Profile (LON:REDD)

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

