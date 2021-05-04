Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Sets New 1-Year High at $366.00

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 366 ($4.78) and last traded at GBX 362 ($4.73), with a volume of 14807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 364 ($4.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 331.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 269.11. The firm has a market cap of £894.54 million and a PE ratio of 107.06.

Redde Northgate Company Profile

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

