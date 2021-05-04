RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Reaches Market Cap of $306.27 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $306.27 million and $2.65 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $243.59 or 0.00454582 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.53 or 0.00198808 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.16 or 0.00203710 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00011699 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000319 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 41.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003540 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

