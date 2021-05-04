Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. Regal Beloit’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

NYSE:RBC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,968. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Regal Beloit has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $159.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

Several analysts have weighed in on RBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Regal Beloit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

