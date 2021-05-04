Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $647.90.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $477.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $506,839,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,763,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,889,000 after buying an additional 208,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,425,000 after buying an additional 196,601 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,487,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,889,000 after buying an additional 107,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $6.29 on Tuesday, hitting $482.33. 16,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,126. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The stock has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $482.38 and a 200-day moving average of $503.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

