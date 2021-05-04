Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 32,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,207,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 78,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,146,000 after buying an additional 18,627 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $477.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $482.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.31. The company has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

