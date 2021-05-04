Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.3% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.35. 195,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,663,045. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $66.27 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.25.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

