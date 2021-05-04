Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,969,000 after acquiring an additional 384,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,552,000 after acquiring an additional 113,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total value of $19,264,114.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,703 shares in the company, valued at $45,106,569.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,350 shares of company stock worth $70,655,438 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $11.41 on Tuesday, reaching $247.68. 447,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,843,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.76. The firm has a market cap of $290.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.31 and a 1-year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.