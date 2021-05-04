Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 82 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,278 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co grew its position in The Boeing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Boeing by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after buying an additional 1,673,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after buying an additional 1,000,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.22.

NYSE BA traded down $8.32 on Tuesday, hitting $226.87. 370,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,557,191. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.89 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $132.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.96.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

