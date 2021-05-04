Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 689 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DAL traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.49. 349,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,129,199. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

