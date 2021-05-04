Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Updates Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.77 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rekor Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $21.50) on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Rekor Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of Rekor Systems stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.14. 42,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,088. Rekor Systems has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $25.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

