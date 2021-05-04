Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the March 31st total of 6,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ MARK traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $1.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,134,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,065,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 3.34. Remark has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $4.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Remark will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Remark from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Remark in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Remark by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 30,655 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Remark during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Remark by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 38,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Remark by 331.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 44,023 shares in the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focuses on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company sells its AI-based products and services under the Remark AI brand in the United States; and under the KanKan brand in China.

