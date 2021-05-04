Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.
Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $17.18.
About Reneo Pharmaceuticals
Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.
