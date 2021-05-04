Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $17.18.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo bought 666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,763,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,455,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Iii L. Rivervest bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,066,666 shares of company stock worth $15,999,990 in the last quarter.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit