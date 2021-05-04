Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Get Reneo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $17.18.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo bought 666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,763,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,455,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Iii L. Rivervest bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 1,066,666 shares of company stock worth $15,999,990 in the last quarter.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.