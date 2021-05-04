Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.70 EPS

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock traded up $6.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.45.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

