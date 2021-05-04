Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.70 EPS

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock traded up $6.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.45.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Earnings History for Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit