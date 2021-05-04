Rentokil Initial plc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Rentokil Initial in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Winckler now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.24.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTOKY opened at $36.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.13%.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

