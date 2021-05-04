Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Swarthmore Group Inc.

Swarthmore Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1,168.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,262 shares during the period. Republic Services comprises 2.5% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $9,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Republic Services by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,346 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,753,000 after purchasing an additional 31,775 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Republic Services by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on RSG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

NYSE RSG opened at $107.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $108.50.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.