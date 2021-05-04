Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the March 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:REFR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 150,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28. Research Frontiers has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Research Frontiers by 4.9% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 170,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Research Frontiers during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Research Frontiers by 618.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 61,137 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Research Frontiers during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Research Frontiers by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,918 shares in the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

