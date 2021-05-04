Research Frontiers (REFR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:REFR traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $2.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,879. The company has a market cap of $77.86 million, a PE ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3.28. Research Frontiers has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $5.70.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

