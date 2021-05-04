ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $199.71.

NYSE:RMD opened at $194.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.59. ResMed has a 12 month low of $149.16 and a 12 month high of $224.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $291,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,138,811.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $199,981.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,832 shares of company stock worth $4,497,541 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,587,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 501,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,514,000 after acquiring an additional 351,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,874,136,000 after acquiring an additional 240,047 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 780,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,002,000 after acquiring an additional 220,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 361,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,900,000 after acquiring an additional 172,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

