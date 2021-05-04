Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS RMGGF opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53. Resolute Mining has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.07.

Get Resolute Mining alerts:

About Resolute Mining

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.