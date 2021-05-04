Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,989 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Universal Health Services by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UHS stock opened at $150.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.07 and its 200 day moving average is $132.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.64 and a 1-year high of $151.65.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.01%.

In other news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total value of $767,378.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.27.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

