Reviewing Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) and EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP)

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) and EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EastGroup Properties has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and EastGroup Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Hospitality Trust $1.50 billion 0.23 -$113.64 million $12.20 0.28 EastGroup Properties $331.39 million 0.00 $121.66 million $4.98 N/A

EastGroup Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ashford Hospitality Trust. EastGroup Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ashford Hospitality Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and EastGroup Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Hospitality Trust -53.75% -636.46% -9.52% EastGroup Properties 33.84% 9.94% 4.64%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.7% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of EastGroup Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of EastGroup Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ashford Hospitality Trust and EastGroup Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25 EastGroup Properties 0 6 1 0 2.14

Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus price target of $3.28, suggesting a potential downside of 2.53%. EastGroup Properties has a consensus price target of $141.50, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given EastGroup Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EastGroup Properties is more favorable than Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Summary

EastGroup Properties beats Ashford Hospitality Trust on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 15,000 to 70,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. EastGroup's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 45.8 million square feet.

