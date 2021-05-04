Revolution Populi (RVP) Trading Up 496% This Week

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded down 19.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. During the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded 496% higher against the US dollar. Revolution Populi has a market capitalization of $99.39 million and approximately $7.29 million worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revolution Populi coin can now be bought for $0.0828 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Revolution Populi

Revolution Populi is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

