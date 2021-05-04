Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.46 EPS

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.46), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of RYTM opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.57.

RYTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David P. Meeker acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $201,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 111,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,626.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

