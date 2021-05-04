Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $40,883.00

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 4th. Rigel Finance has a total market cap of $169,716.74 and approximately $40,883.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rigel Finance coin can now be bought for $40.42 or 0.00073070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rigel Finance has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00065618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.43 or 0.00266536 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $638.78 or 0.01154814 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00032136 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $403.08 or 0.00728707 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,315.35 or 1.00001367 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance’s launch date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

