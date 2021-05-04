RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded down $18.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.67. 1,734,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,157. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.19 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $228.17 and a twelve month high of $449.00.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total transaction of $137,977.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,486 shares in the company, valued at $4,277,624.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.23, for a total value of $1,341,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,285,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,759 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,042. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.17.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Earnings History for RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit