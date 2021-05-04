RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded down $18.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.67. 1,734,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,157. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.19 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $228.17 and a twelve month high of $449.00.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total transaction of $137,977.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,486 shares in the company, valued at $4,277,624.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.23, for a total value of $1,341,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,285,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,759 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,042. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.17.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

