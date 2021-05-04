Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 194.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,407 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,448 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth $33,102,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,298,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,825,000 after purchasing an additional 382,453 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 976,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,114,000 after acquiring an additional 148,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Progress Software by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,257,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,836,000 after acquiring an additional 121,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Progress Software by 861.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 106,818 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRGS opened at $44.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $49.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $131.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

PRGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

