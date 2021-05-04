Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 10,240 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Ryder System worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of R. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Ryder System by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ryder System by 3.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 6.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 4,696.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ryder System by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Shares of R stock opened at $80.27 on Tuesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $81.98. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.76.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.