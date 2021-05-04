Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 692.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other Marriott International news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at $9,849,266.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $3,891,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,267 shares in the company, valued at $7,513,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947 over the last 90 days. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAR stock opened at $148.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.99. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.52 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The company has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.93 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.