Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 68.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 49,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,700,000 after acquiring an additional 14,434 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 578,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC opened at $256.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.30. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The business had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IAC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.57.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

