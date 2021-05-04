Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $4.79 Million Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,871 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WLTW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $501,539,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,962,000 after purchasing an additional 739,568 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,397,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,402,000 after purchasing an additional 423,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,429.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 380,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,241,000 after purchasing an additional 355,966 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $260.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.14. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $179.31 and a one year high of $264.61.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WLTW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.17.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

