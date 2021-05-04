Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Holdings in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,275 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.24% of Domtar worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Domtar during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Domtar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Domtar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Domtar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Domtar by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFS opened at $40.52 on Tuesday. Domtar Co. has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $41.18. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average of $32.90.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of Domtar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $3,299,589.16. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Domtar from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Domtar from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

