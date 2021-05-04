Robert W. Baird Raises Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $151.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.56.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,717,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,669. Eaton has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $145.95. The company has a market cap of $57.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.31.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Eaton by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Eaton by 405.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 92,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 73,950 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Eaton by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

