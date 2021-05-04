Rockwell Automation, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Rockwell Automation in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.77.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.36.

Shares of ROK opened at $261.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $177.80 and a 1 year high of $275.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.33. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,534.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $1,402,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

