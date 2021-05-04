Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Crossvault Capital Management LLC

Crossvault Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation makes up about 2.9% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $8,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 99.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $260.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.80 and a fifty-two week high of $275.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.36.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

