Rogers Sugar (RSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$223.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$222.10 million.

Shares of RSI opened at C$5.56 on Tuesday. Rogers Sugar has a 1-year low of C$4.50 and a 1-year high of C$5.83. The stock has a market cap of C$575.67 million and a PE ratio of 17.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.96, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.15%.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

