Roku’s (ROKU) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $275.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised shares of Roku from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $518.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.37.

Get Roku alerts:

NASDAQ ROKU traded down $21.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $314.01. The company had a trading volume of 135,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,195,265. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -372.32 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.06. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $100.19 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,454,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.99, for a total transaction of $109,850.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 520,515 shares of company stock worth $221,231,925 over the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.